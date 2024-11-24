Why Wigan Athletic chief was not surprised at Silko Thomas' starring show at Barnsley

By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Nov 2024, 20:15 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 20:16 BST
Silko Thomas had a great game for Latics down the left wing at BarnsleySilko Thomas had a great game for Latics down the left wing at Barnsley
Silko Thomas had a great game for Latics down the left wing at Barnsley
Shaun Maloney was probably the least surprised person in the ground to witness Silko Thomas' pivotal role in a crucial victory for Wigan Athletic at Barnsley.

The on-loan Leicester City man had a stand-out game at Oakwell, capped with a match-winning assist for Thelo Aasgaard's only goal following a superb piece of footwork that bamboozled the Barnsley right-back.

Read More
GALLERY: 19 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic fans enjoy the 1-0 victory at Bar...

However, after spending all season talking up the 20-year-old left winger - who is experiencing his first run in senior football - Maloney was not surprised to see him taking centre stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think with Silko, at times this season he's been very unfortunate," said the Latics boss. "Sometimes he has created big chances like that, and we just haven't taken them.

"In terms of his numbers, and in particular assists, it maybe doesn't look like it's been there...and that hasn't always been his fault.

"To be honest with him, I know all about his talent, I've watched him since he was 17, 18 in junior football. He got released at Chelsea and we weren't in a position to be able to do anything, and he went to Leicester.

"The thing with Silko, and I know it's quite hard, but it's his first loan and you have to stay patient with him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We had Martial (Godo) last year and he kind of did the complete opposite...he was on fire when he first arrived, then dipped, and came again at the end.

"But this is tough for Silko, coming into League One...it's a tough environment, which you saw again at Barnsley."

Related topics:BarnsleyLeicester CityOakwellLeague OneChelsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice