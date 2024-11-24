Why Wigan Athletic chief was not surprised at Silko Thomas' starring show at Barnsley
The on-loan Leicester City man had a stand-out game at Oakwell, capped with a match-winning assist for Thelo Aasgaard's only goal following a superb piece of footwork that bamboozled the Barnsley right-back.
However, after spending all season talking up the 20-year-old left winger - who is experiencing his first run in senior football - Maloney was not surprised to see him taking centre stage.
"I think with Silko, at times this season he's been very unfortunate," said the Latics boss. "Sometimes he has created big chances like that, and we just haven't taken them.
"In terms of his numbers, and in particular assists, it maybe doesn't look like it's been there...and that hasn't always been his fault.
"To be honest with him, I know all about his talent, I've watched him since he was 17, 18 in junior football. He got released at Chelsea and we weren't in a position to be able to do anything, and he went to Leicester.
"The thing with Silko, and I know it's quite hard, but it's his first loan and you have to stay patient with him.
"We had Martial (Godo) last year and he kind of did the complete opposite...he was on fire when he first arrived, then dipped, and came again at the end.
"But this is tough for Silko, coming into League One...it's a tough environment, which you saw again at Barnsley."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.