A Latics chant was born at Ipswich more than 20 years ago

Wigan Athletic changed their pre-match music at the start of the season, with 'Fight On' by the Lathums being replaced by Erasure's 'A Little Respect'. And there is a good story behind it...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It all started at Ipswich away, February 2004. Doesn’t sound the most glamorous of away days, but this was our first ever season higher than the third tier.

A young Jimmy (er, well 30 years old but no ties) voraciously gobbled up every away game with gay abandon. 5.30pm kick off? No problem! We’ll set off early and stay overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think it was 5.30am when the 'Mystery Men' minibus picked me up outside the Pagefield off licence and, within minutes, I was handed a can and something to smoke (not big or clever kids).

The journey down was somewhat raucous with 20 of Pem, Springy and Beech Hill’s finest and we hit Ipswich at lunchtime following numerous stops and quickly found it to be an utter mess of a town, devoid of life and welcoming hostelries.

I believe it has changed now, like, but it felt a bit 'meh' back then. At some point in the early hours, I found myself drifting off in the middle of a roundabout following a futile search for a decent late-night drinking establishment.

But, to the match! And as I say, this was our first season in the second tier, so we were all a bit wide eyed and naïve visiting these places. Not that there was much scary about a trip to Portman Road, Ipswich simply aren’t that type of club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet as we walked around the ground prior to kick-off, I couldn’t help notice the throng of people all around the ground. This was a big crowd, this was their church/cathedral/synagogue/mosque. Fathers and sons, mothers, daughters and grannies, generations of smiling folk, clad in blue and white polyester to watch Suffolk’s finest demolish some northern upstarts.

I couldn’t fail to be impressed. This was a proper football ground, and a proper big crowd atmosphere. It had never been like this at the JJB Stadium, and indeed still isn’t at the Brick nowadays, other than the very biggest days.

Not to put us down, I mean they’ve got a whole county behind them, and what else is there to do in Suffolk?

It’s just not the Wigan way, we roll out the pub at ten to three and pick any one of 10,000 empty seats. We all know why, and I’ve cracked open that can of worms too many times to need to do it again here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lest us forget that, two decades prior, Ipswich Town were one of the biggest clubs in Europe, under the tutelage of the great Bobby Robson, so no wonder they had such a large, captive support. We were just the young upstarts, coming to places like this for the first time.

An awkward Saturday teatime kick-off at the other side of the country yielded 200 Wiganers, but blimey, I’d back that 200 against anyone. I suspect only half saw the game till the end, as you’d expect. It felt like 90 per cent of the away end was loud, proud, boisterous, and somewhat sozzled.

A combination of over-zealous stewarding and daft northerners who’d been on the ale since mid morning did not mix too well. The fact we went there and took the mickey out of them on the field only seemed to agitate them further, as the high viz brigade lobbed out one Wiganer after another merely for farting or breathing.

There might have only been 200 or so there but we were vocal, and it was also the day that THAT SONG made its official debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had always been popular on Arky’s Tours. We’d been lubricating it all the way down in the ‘Mystery Man’ chaos van...'I try to discover, a little something to make me sweeter'...and of course the most important line...'I’m so in love with you...I’ll be forever blue’ was always relevant and hit a chord with us, as the mighty Blues steam rolled our way to the Premiership.

It was inevitably the work of a certain Erasure-mad, Strongbow-addled, Halfway House resident. And this was Caddy’s moment, every bit as much as 'Let’s Hang on' was Gaz Shannon’s moment at Millwall in 2001.

A daft, drunken, away crowd belting it out and by far out singing the 22,000 or whatever Ipswich fans there were. I don’t think the local stewards knew how to cope - we didn’t cause a single ounce of trouble, we were just drunk, lairy and passionate supporters of a football club on the up. They must have heard and seen the numbers we were bringing and were expecting an easy night!

Reminded me of a trip to Ayr a few years prior for a pre-season friendly. 50 odd on the Supporters Club coach and 50 odd loosely assorted goons. The combined hardcore back then. We were pogoing on the floors of Ayr nightclubs to '500 Miles' through the night without a care in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyway, we got hammered 4-0 up at Ayr United, but signed their best player that day. A few years later at Ipswich we won 3-1, and it was the same Gary Teale, whom I recall banging in a screamer off the crossbar.

The natives weren’t happy but we were unshakeable and unstoppable that night - Roberts and Ellington in their absolute prime, and Teale tearing them apart, as the song went.

We just turned the volume up on our new song, as the stewards stalked the away end lobbing us out, one by one. 'You’re drunk'. Blimey, what do you expect after a six-hour trip to Ipswich in a tranny van with a load of lunatics?

We made it out around the town that night, not that I remember much of a night, a few blurry photos on Facebook tell their own tale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After wandering endlessly around Ipswich, I just ended up sat down on a roundabout, stumbled into another drunken Latics fan and then went back to my room in the Premier Inn in the early hours, pushing the bed against the hotel room door as the 'Mystery Men' had been threatening to do unspeakable things to me all evening.

It was 5am. By 10am, we were up and off and back on the return journey. More fuel for the return trip and yes more Erasure once we’d woke up, even though most had barely been to bed.

I couldn’t do that sort of day now, so I should repeat the disclaimer above that none of this is big or clever but it’s just what we did. And we had a whale of a time. I’m not sure if the club even knows the dubious origins of the song, but it was all with good intentions.

And it is a big part of our past, our culture, our growth and, by playing that on matchday, I say fair play to them for acknowledging it. It would be lovely to hear it sung more at home and away games, because (for now) it is ours and no other club would dare to steal it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, once you know the first two verses, you can string it out for a good two minutes, you just need to master those high notes. Although ‘Let’s Hang On’ is also a bit camp in that respect, so we should be used to it by now. It’s ours, it’s original and beats the pants off copying whatever comedy nonsense is going on elsewhere.

Nobody sings Erasure at the football, except us, because we are unique. And yes, it’s probably time other fans gave us a little respect, rather than regurgitating the time old boring 'no fans', 'that’s more than they get at home' banter they seem to think turns them into some kind of razor sharp wit. We deserve respect, they deserve ridicule.

We’re Wigan Athletic, a football club whom even a significant chunk of people in our own town disrespect, all because we don’t follow the sheep-like approach to watching football like they do.

We don’t associate ourselves with a football club, we go out and support it, even though every single year that is getting even harder the more that Sky smothers the life out of what was once the bread and butter of all football clubs - its match going fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We watch our hometown team with pride, fewer in number than many other teams, but still bursting with pride and passion for this football club we call our own. Respect to you all and to all football fans who chose the harder path, over the lazy option.