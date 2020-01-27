Why Wigan Athletic's clash against Sheffield Wednesday will not be televised

Wigan Athletic's visit of Sheffield Wednesday at the DW Stadium on Tuesday night will NOT be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Fans of EFL clubs have become accustomed in recent years to midweek matches being screened via the red button.

However, the clash between Latics and the Owls will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom or in the Republic of Ireland.

The match was originally scheduled to take place last Saturday (January 25), but was put back three days because the Owls were involved in FA Cup fourth-round action.

As the game was not one of the originally designated midweek fixtures last summer, the home club - in this case, Latics - decides whether to allow red-button coverage.

And because of the potential drop in walk-on supporters, as well as season-ticket holders with young families having the option to watch at home, the decision has been made to do without - to create the best possible atmosphere inside the DW for a massive game for Paul Cook's men.