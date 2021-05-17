Wigan Athetic loan star 'will let others decide future'

Curtis Tilt in action against Swindon

The big centre-back – who was one of the major factors in Latics defying the odds and retaining their League One status – insists he’ll ‘leave all that’ to his representatives and both clubs.

Tilt was loaned out by the Millers at the start of the season, and again in January, to get him first-team football following a hip problem – one described as ‘horrendous’ by their manager Paul Warne – that required surgery.

The chances of Tilt staying with Latics have been complicated by Rotherham being relegated back to the third tier on the final day of the Championship last season.

In the meantime, the man himself – whose 36 league starts were 10 more than any other Latics outfield player – isn’t losing any sleep over the situation.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone yet about next season,” he told Wigan Today.

“But I’m still a Rotherham player, and I’ve still got two years left on the three-and-a-half year deal I signed last year.

“We’ll just have to see how it all plans out, I’ll just leave that to whoever needs to get involved in those conversations.

“I’ll just concentrate on my football and keep doing what I need to do.

"All I can say is I absolutely loved my time at Wigan, even with everything that was going on off the field, and I’ll never rule out anything.

“The final game last weekend, when we finally got to see all the fans outside the ground, was fantastic, and it’s a great club to be at.”

Tilt admits the joy he experienced last week after the season-ending clash with Swindon – with Latics already safe – was in stark contrast to the previous day, when Rotherham’s brave bid to avoid the drop was thwarted by an 88th-minute equaliser at Cardiff.

“I was absolutely gutted with what happened to Rotherham,” Tilt added.

“We trained on the Saturday, because of the game on the Sunday, and I rushed back to the hotel to follow the scores.

“I had the Rotherham game on one screen and the Derby game on another, and I couldn’t believe what happened.

“It was gutting what happened, and I really felt for the lads.”