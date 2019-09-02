Wigan Athletic 0 Barnsley 0: Five things we learned

Five things we learned from Wigan Athletic's battling draw with Barnsley ...

1. Latics looked much more solid at the back.

Whether it was the experienced head of Charlie Mulgrew or the formation change, Wigan were composed and organised as opposed to sloppy and disjointed.

2. Confidence is still an issue.

There seems to be a real lack of confidence in the camp at the moment which is affecting the Latics attack.

They haven’t scored from open play since the opening day victory over Cardiff and have only netted once in total since then.

3. Joe Gelhardt is ready.

He may only be 17 but the youngster more than holds his own. He looked bright when he came on and showed Paul Cook that he is a serious option for the first team.

4. David Marshall is a fine shot stopper.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Scot but he showed his quality on Saturday.

Hopefully it’s the performance he needs to kick on after a ropey showing against QPR a week earlier.

5. It’s going to be another tough season.

I think we already knew it but there really wasn’t much between Latics and Barnsley, a side who will be down there. Wigan certainly have enough to kick on but it won’t be easy and Paul Cook admits that there’s plenty of work to do.