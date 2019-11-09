Wigan Athletic 0 Brentford 3

Wigan Athletic arguably their worst performance under Paul Cook to crash 3-0 at home to Brentford - and slip to within two points of the Championship relegation zone.

Right from the off, Latics were off colour and fell behind inside five minutes, with Bryan Mbeumo slotting home from close range.

Kamo Mokotjo doubled the lead with 20 minutes to go, firing into the net after David Marshall had denied Josh Dasilva.

After Cedric Kipre was sent off for a second bookable offence, Dasilva made it three with a magnificent strike into the top corner.

And Wigan's misery was compounded when Joe Gelhardt was stretchered off in stoppage time after taking a bang to the head.