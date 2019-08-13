Wigan Athletic 0 Stoke City 1

Wigan Athletic's Carabao Cup campaign is over at the first hurdle - with Stoke City being unfortunate not to win by a far more convincing scoreline.

The Potters were ahead inside 10 minutes, with skipper Nathan Collins getting the final touch to a corner that was twice headed on.

How that remained the only goal will remain a mystery, with Stoke having a field day against a Latics side featuring 10 changes from the weekend - and looking like a team that had been thrown together at the last minute.

Bright Enobakhare, making his debut after joining on a season-long loan from Wolves, was showing some nice touches in the No.10 role.

Former Everton man Joe Williams, making his first start in the engine room, was also getting stuck in.

But Latics just couldn't get anything going in the final third to support lone frontman Callum Lang.

And Stoke will wonder how they didn't add to their tally in the second period.

Jones made a fine save to deny Sam Vokes, before Sam Clucas tapped home - only to turn and see the offside flag up.

Stoke substitute Tyrese Campbell then forced two brilliant stops from Jones at full stretch in the closing stages.

Then, with seconds remaining, fellow replacement Scott Hogan slid in at the near post, only to direct his close-range shot against the post.