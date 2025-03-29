Maleace Asamoah Junior celebrates his equaliser against Barnsley

Ryan Lowe marked his first home game in charge of Wigan Athletic with a 1-1 draw against Barnsley in Sky Bet League One.

Chris Sze - making his first league start since the opening day - almost gave Lowe the perfect start, only to see a close-range effort somehow blocked on the line.

And it was Barnsley who took the lead on eight minutes when Davis Keillor-Dunn curled a brilliant free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards.

Barnsley thought they had a second before the break when a right-wing free-kick was finished off by Conor McCarthy at the far post, but the flag was quickly up for offside.

And Wigan finally found a leveller with 13 minutes to go when substitute Maleace Asamoah Jnr took advantage of a mix-up at the back to roll the ball into an empty net.

There was a flashpoint when former Wigan man Stephen Humphrys - just on as a sub - was dragged down by 'last man' Jason Kerr, only for referee Sebastian Stockbridge to brandish only a yellow card.

And Wigan almost won it at the death when another replacement, Joseph Hungbo, drilled goalwards only for Flavell to tip it round the post.