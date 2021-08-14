Wigan Athletic 1 Rotherham 0: Fans back to see Will Keane's late winner

Chairman Talal Al Hammad is welcomed by fans

With seconds left on the clock, Will Keane found a winning touch, to nod the ball past Viktor Johansson in the away goal.

Throughout the game, both sides had chances which should’ve seen them score, but Wigan will have no regrets after snatching the three points in stoppage time.

Before kick-off, Talal Al Hammad received a warm welcome from Wigan fans, with a huge round of applause all around the ground as he stepped out on to the pitch.

The first real chance of the game came Wigan’s way, as Charlie Wyke flicked the ball to Keane, who couldn’t control his shot and fired it off target.

Rotherham had more of the ball during the first half, and tested Ben Amos on two occasions.

First the keeper had to palm a power shot by Jamie Lindsay over the bar, before later stopping a Chiedozie Ogbene deflected cross from sneaking in at his front post.

He also had some more routine stops, easily collecting a Dan Barlaser half volley from the edge of the box, perhaps made slightly tougher with the wet surface.

Max Power in action

Mickel Miller should’ve given the away side the lead but fired the ball over the bar despite the keeper being in no mans land.

Just before the break, Wyke nearly broke the deadlock.

After winning the ball back in a dangerous area, he then forced the keeper into a good save low down at his front post.

The second half brought more of the same, with very little to separate the two sides.

Like Miller in the first half, Keane had a golden opportunity to give his side the lead.

The Wigan attacker found space at the back post, with the chance looking like a simple finish, but he put his header wide of the target, leaving the home fans wondering how they

weren’t ahead.

Just before the 70-minute mark, Rotherham came agonisingly close as well, with the ball hitting the underside of the cross bar.

The game finally got its goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

After his earlier miss, Keane became the hero, heading home a three kick to give the Latics victory and make it a happy return to the DW Stadium for the fans.

Wigan Athletic: Ben Amos, Kell Watts, Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough, Max Power, Charlies Wyke, Will Keane, Callum Lang, Tendayi Darikwa (C), Luke Robinson (54’), Stephen Humphrys (72’).

Substitutes: Jamie Jones, Jordan Cousins (54’), Gavin Massey (72’), Jordan Jones, Thelo Aasgaard, James Carragher, Scott Smith.

Yellow cards: Robinson (24’), Wyke (45’), Massey (86’) ,

Goal: Keane (90+5)

Rotherham United: Viktor Johansson, Wes Harding, Dan Barlaser (85’), Richard Wood (C), Ben Wiles, Chiedozie Ogbene, Mickel Miller (66’), Jamie Lindsay, Joshua Kaydoe (72’), Michael Ihiekwe, Michael Smith.

Substitutes: Joshua Chapman, Kieran Sadlier, Freddie Ladapo (72’), Shane Ferguson (66’), Oliver Rathbone, Hakeem Odoffin (85’), Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Yellow card: Wes Harding (53’)