Wigan Athletic 1 Wycombe 1: Callum Lang scores for the hosts

A Callum Lang goal had put Leam Richardson’s side ahead a minute into the second half, but they were made to pay for earlier missed opportunities.

Just before the 90-minute mark, the visitors equalised from a Anthony Stewart header, to take a point back down south.

It was their first draw of the League One campaign following their loss at Sunderland on the opening day and 1-0 victory against Rotherham on Saturday.

New recruit James McClean was unveiled before kick-off - and then the hosts got off to a strong start, carving out several chances.

Three minutes in, the first chance of the game fell to Saturday’s hero Will Keane, but he fired his effort well wide after finding space on the edge of the box.

Not long after, an even better opportunity fell to Tendayi Darikwa.

The ball deflected to the Wigan captain with plenty of time and plenty of space in the box, but despite having the keeper at his mercy, he put the ball wide of the left post.

Wycombe’s first chance of the game was an easy stop for Ben Amos, as Garath McCleary shot straight into his hands from a tight angle.

Anis Mehmeti was also causing trouble for the visitors but had both his shots blocked.

Meanwhile Latics continued to squander opportunities, as they just couldn’t take the lead before half time.

First Charlie Wyke nodded a header over the crossbar, when he really should’ve done better, before Jordan Jones was denied by David Stockdale a minute later, with the keeper racing off his line to make the save.

Just before the break, Richardson’s side thought they had finally taken the lead, as Keane headed home a great cross by Jones, but was denied by the linesman, who raised his flag for

offside.

One minute into the second half Wigan finally broke the deadlock and took the lead.

A free kick into the box found eventually found its way to Callum Lang, who had plenty of space to cut inside and fire past Stockdale into the top right corner.

Wycombe did have chances to level things, with Sam Vokes heading over the post from a corner.

Meanwhile, Wigan came close to extending their lead, as a header was smashed against the crossbar.

The home side were made to pay for a series of misses, as Gareth Ainsworth’s side grabbed a late equaliser.

Just on the 90-minute mark, a ball into the box was headed past Amos by Stewart, to ensure the points would be split, as the game ended 1-1.

Wigan Athletic: Ben Amos, Kell Watts, Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough, Jordan Cousins, Max Power, Charlie Wyke, Jordan Jones (70’), Callum Lang (78’), Tendayi Darikwa.

Substitutes: Jamie Jones, Tom Pearce, Gavin Massey (70’), Thelo Aasgaard (78’), Luke Robinson, Scott Smith, Stephen Humphrys.

Goal: Lang (46’)

Yellow card: Cousins (65’)

Wycombe Wanderers: David Stockdale, Jack Grimmer, Joe Jacobson (C), Anthony Stewart, Sam Vokes (73’), Garath McCleary, Sullay Kaikai, Anis Mehmeti, Jordan Obita, Josh Scowen,

Olly Pendlebury. Substitutes: Adam Przybek, Curtus Thompson, Daryl Hogan, Adebayo Akinfenwa (73’), Nick Freeman, Alex Samuel, Andre Burley.

Goal: Stewart (90’)

Yellow card: Pendlebury (53’), Obita (86’)