Wigan Athletic 2021-22 fixtures revealed!

Leam Richardson at the DW

Max Power will get an immediate chance to return to Wearside - and a possible reunion with Will Grigg - on Saturday, August 7 after the fixtures were released on Thursday morning.

Latics picked up six points from the corresponding fixtures last term, winning 1-0 away and securing a 2-1 victory at home.

The opening home game - with fans present at the DW Stadium for the first time since March 2020 - will be the following weekend when Paul Warne's Rotherham are the visitors.

Three days later, Latics are due to host Wycombe - although that could be changed to Derby depending on the Rams' ongoing case with the EFL that could still see them demoted to the third tier.

Over the festive period, Latics make the short trip to Crewe on Boxing Day, before hosting Fleetwood on Wednesday, December 29 and Accrington Stanley on New Year's Day.

Cambridge visit the DW on Good Friday and a long haul to Paul Cook's Ipswich on Easter Monday.

The eagerly-awaited derbies with Bolton will be on October 16 (away) and April 2 (home).

Latics travel to Shrewsbury on the last day of the campaign, on Saturday, April 30, with the final home game being the previous weekend against Plymouth.

The full fixture lists can be viewed here

As part of the EFL’s fixture release day, the round one draw for the Carabao Cup (3:40pm) and the group stage draw for the Papa John’s Trophy (4:30pm) will take place live on Sky Sports later in the day.