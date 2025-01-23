Wigan Athletic 'a massive club', admits Bristol Rovers chief

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inigo Calderon is readying his Bristol Rovers team for this weekend's trip to a 'massive club' in Wigan Athletic.

The 43-year-old Spaniard - who spent the largest part of his playing career with Brighton & Hove Albion - has only been in charge of the Pirates for a month.

But having helped Brighton win promotion from League One to the Premier League, he is already well versed with the English third tier.

Inigo Calderon in action during his Brighton playing days, doing battle with Latics icon Gaetan Bong in April 2015

And it seems Latics' reputation more than precedes them.

"Well, for me I think League One has always been a really good league," he said. "Maybe because I came here the first time...at that time there were big, big teams.

"Obviously, Brighton were there...Southampton, Norwich, Leeds. There were massive clubs in League One and now this year...probably you would say it’s Wigan, Bolton, Birmingham.

"So it’s always five, six, seven clubs that, for history, should be higher in the division, but the reality is they are there.

"That’s why for me League One is a great division because you have the big stadiums and big crowds.

"And at the same time, sometimes you have smaller clubs that make it so difficult, because every game is different to the other one.

"But Wigan, as you say, is a big club...I remember not that long ago they were in the Premier League and playing and winning things.

"So it’s a big club but at the moment, nowadays, they are with us so it’s a game where we try to win."

Rovers have picked up since Calderon's arrival, and they arrive at the Brick looking for a third win on the bounce for the first time since October 2022.

"Confidence is one of the keys to play football better and, most of the time, the players have to create that confidence in themselves," Calderon added. "But at the same time, I think the coach is a big, big part of that, because if you tell them to be brave, and as soon as they make a mistake, you start to shout at them or you change them, that does not make sense."