Wigan Athletic 'a million per cent the club for loan stars to flourish'

Antonee Robinson has hailed Wigan Athletic as the perfect club to further career development as he prepares to return to the big time at Everton.

The 21-year-old left-back enjoyed a largely successful campaign on loan with Latics, either side of a foot injury that ruled him out for three months.

And the US international says his time at the DW Stadium was just what he needed at this stage of a journey that looks set to take him right to the very top.

“I’ve definitely learnt a lot over the year and certainly come on as a player,” he told the Wigan Observer.

“It’s all progress towards the main goal which is to make the breakthrough at Everton.

“And this has been another very important season in my career to date. The next goal for me is to kick on towards the Everton first team.

“I’ll be going back for pre-season fighting fit and raring to go.

“The manager’s been in touch with me, he keeps telling me what I need to work on and stuff.

“He’s been pleased with me for what I’ve done this season so I don’t see why he wouldn’t give me a chance next season.”

Robinson, who spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Bolton, chose Latics ahead of another year with the Wanderers – and he says the way things turned out fully vindicated his decision.

“I’d recommend this club to any young player wanting to further their development in the game – a million per cent,” he acknowledged.

“There’s no big egos here, it’s a very good bunch of people who all want the best for each other.

“The staff all know what they’re doing and they’re also committed to playing good attacking football which is great.

“I can’t see how this club wouldn’t be of benefit to anyone wanting to kick on.

“I’ve had such a great time here on a personal level.

“The lads have made me feel so much at home, all the staff, it’s been ‘my club’ for a year, it’s not felt like a loan club.

“I’ll definitely miss the place and I hope Wigan can kick on themselves and move forward as a club.”