Wigan Athletic a 'team of superstars', says Rotherham boss

The Millers host Latics on Friday night holding a six-point advantage on the ladder, albeit having played two games more.

There's a further five-point buffer back to third place, with Latics having played three games fewer than their rivals below.

Warne believes Leam Richardson's men will provide them with as tough a challenge as they've faced all season - because he's unsure of how they'll even line up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne

"I don't know whether they're going four at the back or three at the back," said Warne, the former Latics forward.

"Not dissimilar to us, they're well organised, they're very positive.

"They want to win every game, as do we, and they have a real attacking threat.

"If they do play with a back three, their wing-backs will be attacking players.

"They've got Will Keane in the middle of the frontline. He's a real threat. He picks up the '10' position, he's good on set-pieces, he makes them tick.

"They'll ask us questions. The better teams just have better players, more consistent players.

"If James McClean is taking on my right wing-back and gets an opportunity to cross the ball, seven times out of ten the delivery is going to be on the money.

"Another team won't get as many dangerous balls in.

"They're a team of superstars really. All their players can ask you questions.

"We have to be really 'at' it. They stretch the play, they make the pitch really big and they're very aggressive on set-plays.

"They have a long throw as well. It's hard to say they have a weakness and they are probably the best team in the league.

"We'll have to be at our best to compete with them."