Wigan Athletic Academy coach goes viral following bizarre video release

The 41-year-old was last month confirmed by the club as their Academy Youth Development Coach.

But his views on the ‘Great Awakening' - a clip which has already racked up millions of views, and thousands of interactions - sparked a huge reaction among the Latics fanbase, with a high volume of negative feedback.

Latics Academy coach Rickie Lambert has gone viral following the release of a video clip on Twitter

In the video, Lambert said: “Hello, Ricky Lambert here. I just wanted to tell the people what I think the 'Great Awakening' is.

“Now, I know a lot of us critical thinkers say the 'Great Awakening' is coming and the 'Great Awakening' is going to save us.

"No-one’s ever told us what the 'Great Awakening' is.

“Now, we all thought it is everyone realising how the world works, who owns it, who rules it, stuff like that.

"I don’t think it is...I don’t think it is.

“What I think the 'Great Awakening' is when enough people understand and believe in manifestation, and start creating their own future.

“Now, this happens every day. Individuals believe in this, and they change their own future.

"I’ve done it myself. I believed. I knew I was a footballer before I was a footballer.

“And the ones who are the most successful in the world, they all believe in it, whether they know about it or not.

“Subconsciously, they use the techniques of manifestation.

"Now, a very few amount of people use this technique to put us in this system, on this planet, the way they have done.

“A very few amount of people who know this work, and have used it to their benefits...evil, evil, evil benefits.

“Can you imagine if millions of good, loving, pure people started believing in this, and started believing in a different future?

“A future that we want, a future that we all want to thrive in, all want to be healthy, have a beautiful future for our children?

“Can you imagine how quickly things would turn around if there were billions, billions of people who started believing in this, and all came together with the same thought? Because it is the same thought.

“Most human beings don’t want all the luxuries.

"They want a good, healthy life, like, full of just normal, natural things.

“If we all start believing in that...not believing in it, knowing this is going to happen, we’re going to make it happen...it will happen.

“And it will change so quickly, so quickly, before the powers that be have a chance to stop it.

“It will be changed, and it will be the future that we always wanted it to be.”

The clip appears to have been facilitated by another former Southampton and England player, Matthew Le Tissier, whose controversial views in recent years have also provoked a critical response.

It was released through a Twitter account by the name of 'The TOM NUMBERS Show & Psych Club', which introduced it with the following comment.

"My brother & friend RICKIE LAMBERT, ex-England international, Southampton & Liverpool Premier League Footballer, speaks from his heart," it read.

"When we understand what THE GREAT AWAKENING really is, we get to manifest the lives individually & collectively that we desire & want.

"We’re creating all day everyday anyway, so why not make it a masterpiece of epic proportions.

"This is one of the most powerful videos I’ve seen over the last three years since the great awakening began in the spring of 2020.

"Rickie you are a warrior for the truth - bless you brother x