The fixture - which sees an England non-league select facing a team made up of Welshmen playing in the League of Wales - was settled by a superb Sion Bradley free kick.

Ryan Sears and Emlyn Lewis threatened early for Wales, but Elliot Justham was alert enough to make two smart saves.

Kelland Absalom was one of the Welsh heroes as they beat England C in midweek

At the other end, Lewis put his body on the line to deny Callum Maycock before Lee Jenkins managed to clear Paul McCallum’s header off the line.

Bradley, the Wales dangerman, tested the England defence on more than one occasion before he opened the scoring in the final minute of first-half stoppage-time.

He lined up a free kick on the edge of the box, and he saw the ball fly into the net, with Justham was a spectator in the England goal.

England dominated the second period, but they couldn;t find a way past Absalom.

The Bala keeper was in fine form, firstly produced a spellbinding fingertip save to deny Ollie Pearce, and then was alert again to stop Reece Smith.

But his best stop came in the 94th minute, when he leapt to his far post to tip Pearce’s scissor kick around the post.

The win saw Wales emulate their famous victory in Caernarfon two years ago.

Absalom came through the Latics Academy but moved on without playing a first-team game.