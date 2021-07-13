Wigan Athletic Academy graduate secures loan move

Jensen Weir in action for Latics against Everton

The 19-year-old was one of the necessary sales last summer to keep Latics afloat while new buyers were found.

And after a successful year in the Brighton Development Squad, the England Under-18 international is ready to get stuck into League One - and his former club - wth Cambridge.

“I am buzzing,” he said. “The club did really well last season and it is a great opportunity for me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am really looking forward to the season ahead. I want to get in the team, play as many games as I can, help the team have another good year and to try and make a name for myself in League One.”

U’s head coach Mark Bonner said, “I am really pleased we have added Jensen to our midfield unit and believe he will bring an excellent option and competition to the team.

"Jensen is an energetic player who can get around the pitch, has a passing range which will help us progress the game and open up a variety of attacking options.

“His confidence to take the ball will help us build possession and we are hopeful he can join the other midfielders in adding a goal threat to our midfield.

“This is Jensen’s first senior loan but having played for Wigan at first-team level and made the move to Brighton.

"Everyone feels this is a good time and opportunity for him to make some real strides in first-team football as the next stage of his development, and we are grateful to Brighton for trusting us with that next stage.”

Weir remains the youngest ever player to play for the Latics first team, having played in the Football League Trophy against Accrington aged just 15 years and 280 days.