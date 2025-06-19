Emeka Obi in action for Latics against Northampton Town in October, 2020

Wigan Athletic Academy product Emeka Obi has joined National League North outfit Kidderminster Harriers.

The 24-year-old defender was part of the Latics squad that pulled off the greatest of Great Escapes in 2020/21 during administration.

After joining AFC Fylde in 2021, he spent four seasons at Mill Farm, making over a century of appearances including 31 in their National League North title-winning campaign in 2023.

Obi will need no introduction to fellow summer signing Pierce Bird - who was his central defensive colleague at Fylde - or manager Adam Murray, the former Coasters manager.

“It’s always been a tough game against Kidderminster," said Obi. "I’ve played here, I know how passionate the fans are and that made my decision easier...being able to finally play for them was a big factor.

“I’m a ball player, aggressive and am good in our box and the opposition’s box, so the fans will see me being loud on the pitch and demanding things from my team-mates. That’s just how my game is.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he made it a very easy choice to come here. His time at Fylde with me was vital because I was playing under him and learning a lot from him.”

Boss Murray said: “We know what this league is about. You have to be very good in both boxes and, at 6ft 5ins, Meeks brings that as a basic.

"He’s also very quick. For the way we would like to play you need pace and he’ll bring that. He’s only 24 years of age so he comes to us with a really hungry attitude.

"After probably not playing as much as he would’ve liked at Fylde in the National League. He’s come with a point to prove and, like Pierce, when we won the league he was a mainstay in it for us.

"He knows what it takes to get out of this division and you can’t put a price on that.”

Obi made nine appearances during his time with Latics under both Leam Richardson and John Sheridan.

He made his senior career debut at Bury at the age of just 15 before joining the Liverpool youth system, and then Wigan's.