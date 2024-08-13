Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic have accepted a bid for star man Charlie Hughes, boss Shaun Maloney has confirmed.

The sought-after 20-year-old was a notable absentee from the squad that faced Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, with reports suggesting Hull City as the next destination for the youngster.

Maloney’s side fell to a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat at The Brick Community Stadium, knocked out of the first round of the EFL Cup.

Following the tie, the Scotsman told BBC Sport Manchester: “We accepted a bid for him today, so I expect him to be travelling there.

“I expect him to sign for that club tomorrow.”

Latics will receive a fee for the transfer, with Maloney hoping to use a percentage to add ‘the right person’ to his squad for the EFL League One campaign.

“The way that we sort of work it, our owner has been brilliant, we are obviously still picking up the pieces over the last 18 months, so a lot of that fee will also go back to the club,” Maloney said.

“But they will give us a percentage to put back in the squad. It’s not going to be massive amounts, but if it’s the right person, we can try and bring them to the club.”