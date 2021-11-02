Wigan Athletic ace delight at 'putting right' midweek record

Calum Lang celebrates his goal at Fleetwood

Latics had failed to win any of their nine previous matches in all competitions - despite having won their last 10 matches at the weekend.

It looked like more of the same when Fleetwood led 2-0 on the hour.

But Lang's 62nd-minute goal was the catalyst for a quite remarkable turnaround, which saw Will Keane and Curtis Tilt to score and send Latics top of the table.

“We definitely did it the hard way," recognised Lang. "It was always going to be tough but, when we went two goals down, we showed fighting spirit and that’s what we’re all about.

“You’ve got to work until the last whistle. We showed good character and we got our rewards.

“It was a bit of a slow start and to be fair to them they started quickly and it took us a while to get into the game.

“But with the previous midweek games, we wanted to put it right.

"That first goal gave us that confidence and we went all-out attack from there.”

All three goals - in the space of 10 mad minutes - came in front of the sell-out away contingent of 1,100, which led to joyous scenes of celebrations with the players.

“You don’t forget wins like that and it was a great way to do it," added Lang.

"We did it the hard way but I think it was a better feeling at the end and we gave the fans something.

“They’ve travelled and followed us everywhere and it’s nice to give them something back.”