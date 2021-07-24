Wigan Athletic ace desperate to make up for lost time
Tom Pearce admits it's great to be back to help the Wigan Athletic rebuild out on the field.
The young left-back was a frustrated figure during the second half of last term, after picking up an ankle injury in early February that KO'd his campaign.
It was a particularly savage blow, as the 23-year-old had been Wigan's best player during the first half of the season.
Thankfully the team was able to overcome his loss and ensure they'll be starting the new campaign as a League One outfit.
And Pearce is champing at the bit to get back out there and spearhead an expected push for promotion.
"It's been a tough five months for me that I've been out for," he said. "But now, I'm back playing, that's at the back of my mind, and I'm enjoying my football again."
Latics host Stoke on Tuesday in their fourth pre-season friendly ahead of the big kick-off at Sunderland on August 7.
The latest run-out was a 3-1 victory at Bootle on Friday, when Pearce and his colleagues took another huge step towards where they need to be.
"It was enjoyable and it was a good test for us," added the ex-Leeds man. "It was more for fitness for us at this stage, but it's good to get the win and some minutes under our legs.
"The lads who have come in have been great and settled in really well. We now need to bring that from the dressing room into games with how we're playing.
"The gaffer has got his way of playing and it's been good so far."
