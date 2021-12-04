Wigan Athletic ace faces three-month broken leg lay-off

Scott Smith in action at Accrington before his injury

The Wigan-born ace, captain of the Under-23s, was crocked just before half-time at the Wham Stadium, after referee Bobby Madley opted to play an advantage that was never there and he paid a high price.

“It’s tough for Scott,” said boss Leam Richardson.

“He’s a proper Wiganer, he wears his heart on his sleeve and is very combative.

“He has fractured his fibula so we’re looking at 8-12 weeks - but knowing Scott, it’ll probably be sooner given how hard he works and how he applies himself.

“He wants the best for the club and represents himself and the club well, so we wish him wel.

"I’ve no doubt he’ll be back with us shortly.”