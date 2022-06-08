Wigan Athletic ace 'honoured and humbled' at mural honour

The surrealist 3-D painting - by Dublin artist 'Aches' - was commissioned on behalf of Feile Derry’s 'Graffiti on The Walls' street arts initiative.

And the first people there to see the completed mural - on Central Drive, Creggan - were McClean's mum, brother, niece and nephew.

The 3-D mural nears completion, watched by students from St. John's Primary School, where James McClean was educated (Pic: @feilederry)

"Incredible!" was McClean's reaction on Instagram.

"I am honestly honoured and humbled by this. Everyone knows I am soo proud to be a Derry man and soo proud to be a Creggan man.

"For me to be honoured by this mural in a place where I have been born and raised is something that will always mean soo much.

"Not just for me, but for my family also and for me to be able to show my wains.

"This will be a special feeling because that is where their daddy spent his childhood.

"To the artist @achesdub what an amazing talent. To finish, I just want to say 'thank you'!

“Graffiti on the wall!"

A spokesperson for Féile said: “Over the last few months we have been working with partner organisations across Creggan and Brandywell on a number of events to mark 75 years since the first houses were built in Creggan.

"This current project is part of a Street Art initiative, 'Graffiti on The Walls' which has been taking place over the last couple of weeks.

"As well as number of new artworks and murals across the Creggan and Brandywell neighbourhoods, the initiative also features workshops at local schools/youth clubs where young people have been trying out graffiti techniques with professional artists.

"The project is A Communities In Transition project supported by Northern Ireland Executive.

"We are honoured to have Aches, one of the finest artists in the world creating a new artwork for Creggan. We have been blown away by the reaction to the James McClean mural.

"The theme that was chosen for the artworks was inspiring young people and what better person to inspire the youth of Creggan than James McClean, a proud Creggan man who is a hero to the people of Creggan and Derry and to hundreds of thousands of football fans across Ireland and beyond.

"Barcelona and Naples have murals to their heroes Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.