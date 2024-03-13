Jordan Jones was Latics' stand-out performer at Wycombe in midweek

The Northern Ireland international picked up an adductor injury a fortnight ago, which was expected to rule him out for the whole of March.

But a second opinion from the medical staff gave him a shock green light to continue.

And he responded with outstanding back-to-back performances against Leyton Orient last weekend and Wycombe in midweek to show there's nothing wrong with him!

"I was out and, to be honest, we all thought I'd be out until after the international break," said Jones.

"It's been good that I've been able to get back in and among the lads, and I'm feeling good."

While Jones was able to help Latics pick up three points against Orient, they came up short in midweek against a Wycombe side who won by the only goal via a very rare Sam Tickle mistake.

“It’s really disappointing, and the overall feeling is that we are gutted...the staff and the players," acknowledged Jones.

“In the second half, we pushed as much as we could to get an equaliser, and go on to win the game, but it didn’t happen.

“There isn’t much more we could’ve done, but the ball wouldn't go in the back of the net.

"We kept going until the last minute but we got punished for the first half.

“We know collectively as a team, the first half needs to be better, and the first goal we lose is off a throw-in.

“We gave it our best in the second half but it wasn’t enough.

"In the second half we came out and tried to lift the tempo and the energy, place with pace in and out of possession and put them on the back foot.

"And I think we did that, the only thing we didn't do was score, and ultimately we're going home with no points.

"It’s bitterly disappointing but we need to pick ourselves back up and lift the spirits for Saturday, because we have a big game at home against Blackpool.