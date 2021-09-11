Wigan Athletic ace on 'building' something special

Jack Whatmough

Latics are up to second place in League One after beating rock-bottom Doncaster 2-1 at the DW Stadium.

After falling behind midway through the first half to Doncaster's only effort on goal, Latics showed their mettle as Will Keane's brace saw them home.

And Whatmough - Wigan's player of the month for August - is delighted with the way things are going.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s early, but we wanted to set our stall out where we want to be, and we have to build on that now," he said.

“I felt like the goal we conceded was sloppy. But we showed great character to get back into the game, and then saw the game out very well.

“In the second half, I don’t think they had a chance - so for us to shut up shop like that and keep them quiet was pleasing.

“There is great character within this squad. It comes from the staff, to the boys on the bench, to the lads that are playing.

“We’re all together and we’ve all got the same goal for this season.

“The main thing in football is the three points and that’s what we got - so we’re buzzing.”

The summer signing from Portsmouth is fully vindicating his decision to up sticks and make the move north.

“I’m really enjoying it here," he added. "It was a big decision for me to make, with offers elsewhere.

"But it’s a decision I’m so happy I’ve made.