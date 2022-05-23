Wigan Athletic ace's surprising goal admission

The Norwegian Prince scored a breathtaking goal from way out on the left wing that saw off Championship outfit Blackburn in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

It was a popular winner of the club's own 'Goal of the Season' award, which he was presented with at the 'Party in the Park' earlier this month.

Thelo Aasgaard with his goal of the season award

However, Aasgaard himself pointed to his last-gasp winning goal against Shrewsbury in the league in December as the most important and significant.

Latics were at the beginning of a fixture pile-up, and on the verge of dropping two points against lowly opponents before Aasgaard drilled home from distance with seconds remaining on the clock.

He penned a long-term deal 24 hours later, and admits it's his abiding memory from an unforgettable campaign.

"The Blackburn goal was obviously a highlight, and for it to be put forward as the goal of the season, let alone win it, was amazing," he said.

"But the goal in the league against Shrewsbury was just as special, if not a little bit more so I would say.

"It got us over the line for a big win, which helped us in the end win the league, and get that medal round our necks, which we fought all season for."

Aasgaard had been ruled out for the season by boss Leam Richardson in February, only to fight his way back from injury for the run-in.

Despite not playing as many games as he'd have hoped, he was delighted to be involved in the celebrations.

"Days like that don't come around too often, so you've got to cherish them," added the Norway junior international.

"The lads were superb all season, and thoroughly deserved to finish as champions.

"We made everyone wait a bit longer than we might have, but that's just typical Wigan style.