Wigan Athletic agent fees published with figures for all of League One
£391,223 was the published figure paid to agents/intermediaries for Wigan Athletic across that period that included two transfer windows, while Derby top the list at £434,465.
In the reports, updated contracts include Sam Tickle, Baba Adeeko, Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard, with loan players such as Liam Morrison, Charlie Goode and Luke Chambers.
New signings also included Sean Clare, Jonny Smith and Steven Sessegnon across this period.
At the top, Derby are shortly followed by Reading (£397,778) and Fleetwood Town (£396,184).
Four clubs have figures below £100,000, including smallest spenders Carlisle United with a posted figure of £62,682.
Shrewsbury Town, Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town are also published at less than £100,00.
Rivals Bolton have paid £262,506, with current table toppers Portsmouth at £270,965.
A total of £5,230,033 has been spent in the third tier.
