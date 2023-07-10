The 23-year-old Newcastle United defender was a member of Latics’ 2021-22 League One-winning side, during a hugely-successful season-long loan spell.

He spent last term out on loan again, at Peterborough, but was restricted to only five league starts due to injuries.

Kell Watts celebrates with the Latics fans after the League One title-winning victory at Shrewsbury last year

With little chance of breaking into the first-team picture at Newcastle, Wigan Today understands Watts is on Shaun Maloney's wanted list for next term.

Watts came through the ranks with the Magpies, but has made only one first-team appearance – a cameo off the bench against Liverpool in July 2020.

He’s spent the vast majority of his career out on loan, with Stevenage and Mansfield in 2019-20 and Plymouth in 2020-21, prior to his time with Latics and Peterborough in the last two years.