Wigan Athletic aiming to bring back Premier ace for second spell

Wigan Athletic are hoping to bring Kell Watts back to the DW for a second spell.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

The 23-year-old Newcastle United defender was a member of Latics’ 2021-22 League One-winning side, during a hugely-successful season-long loan spell.

He spent last term out on loan again, at Peterborough, but was restricted to only five league starts due to injuries.

Kell Watts celebrates with the Latics fans after the League One title-winning victory at Shrewsbury last yearKell Watts celebrates with the Latics fans after the League One title-winning victory at Shrewsbury last year
With little chance of breaking into the first-team picture at Newcastle, Wigan Today understands Watts is on Shaun Maloney's wanted list for next term.

Watts came through the ranks with the Magpies, but has made only one first-team appearance – a cameo off the bench against Liverpool in July 2020.

He’s spent the vast majority of his career out on loan, with Stevenage and Mansfield in 2019-20 and Plymouth in 2020-21, prior to his time with Latics and Peterborough in the last two years.

Watts has 12 months remaining on his Newcastle contract.

