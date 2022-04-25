Wigan Athletic aiming to end in style - Leam

Latics still require a point to make mathematically certain of finishing in the top two.

But Richardson says there will be no temptation whatsoever to turn up and play for a draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leam Richardson

And with Latics having secured a second allocation from Pompey to satisfy the added demand, there should be another bumper following in the away end to cheer them on.

"We'll be going all out to win the game, there's no other way," said the Latics boss.

"You work too hard throughout the week to turn up for a game and try to set up any other way.

"It's my belief and my philosophy to be a high-intense, pressing team, who try to dominate the ball and win games.

"That's what we're here for and there's no reason to change now.

"It's not cheap to watch football these days, and we want to do everything we can to make it worthwhile.

"Look, there's different ways to approach matches, but our mindset will never change."

The fixture has added significance for Richardson, who spent two years at Fratton Park with Paul Cook before moving to Wigan in 2017.

"Portsmouth will always be a special place for me," he acknowledged.

"Once you've worked there, you realise how special it is - similar to here at Wigan - and the fans are amazing.

"I've been very fortunate to have worked at some very special football clubs.

"During the two years we were at Portsmouth, the club experienced a fantastic time.

"We managed to stabilise the club, win promotion to League One, and put in place a real foundation from which to build.