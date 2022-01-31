Wigan Athletic allow winger to move to Scotland
Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones has joined Scottish side St Mirren on loan for the rest of the season.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 2:01 pm
Updated
Monday, 31st January 2022, 2:02 pm
Jones only arrived at Latics last summer from Rangers.
But he's struggled to nail down a regular start and will return north of the border on a temporary deal to secure some match time.
Jones made 17 appearances for Latics in all competitions this season, and remained in the Northern Ireland international set-up.
