Wigan Athletic allow winger to move to Scotland

Jones only arrived at Latics last summer from Rangers.

But he's struggled to nail down a regular start and will return north of the border on a temporary deal to secure some match time.

Jones made 17 appearances for Latics in all competitions this season, and remained in the Northern Ireland international set-up.

Jordan Jones