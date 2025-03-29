Wigan Athletic and Barnsley bosses differ in views on red card rumpus - 'Without getting myself into trouble...'
Former Latics man Stephen Humphrys appeared to have a free run at goal when he was hauled down by Jason Kerr, some 40 metres from goal.
To the amazement of most inside the Brick Community Stadium, referee Sebastian Stockbridge - who controversially sent off Charlie Hughes for a 'last man' foul in the same fixture between the two sides last term - felt it only worthy of a yellow.
“That was my biggest disappointment from the game," said Barnsley interim head coach Hourihane. "I thought it was a clear red.
"I know Seb and he’s been good over the years but when he looks back he will probably know he got that wrong.
"He thought Humphs was too far from goal but he was away and he’s quick.
"There was a recovering player but he was six or seven yards deeper and never getting back. You get some and don’t get some.”
Opposite number Lowe - taking charge of his first home game as Latics head coach - had a differing view.
"I'm not going to sit here and say it was a red card, am I?" he said. "Definitely not!
"What I will say is it wasn't that close to the goal, having watched it back we did have some recovery runners.
"Yes, it's a foul, but what's a red card and what's not these days, I don't really know.
"Without getting myself into trouble, that's football...some you get, some you don't...that's just the way it is."
