Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers condemn crowd disorder at derby
Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers have both moved to condemn the unsavoury scenes in the crowd during Saturday's derby at Horwich.
Latics won 4-0 at a canter, but the closing stages of the game saw several objects thrown on to the field - which at one point prevented the visitors taking a corner.
During one break in play referee Charles Breakspear came over to the technical area, where he spoke to police in riot gear.
Bolton boss Ian Evatt admitted after the game there were 'probably going to be sanctions' on the way, and both clubs have warned anyone found to be involved will be dealt with accordingly.
"We will work closely with Bolton Wanderers and Greater Manchester Police to support their investigations into crowd disorder at Saturday’s game at the University of Bolton Stadium," read a Latics statement.
"We condemn any instances of disorder from Saturday’s match and will take appropriate action against any perpetrators who breached ground regulations during the game."
A Bolton statement read: "Bolton Wanderers are investigating a number of incidents of crowd disorder at Saturday’s game against Wigan Athletic at the University of Bolton Stadium.
"A number of spectators from both clubs were ejected following incidents in the second half when objects – including pyrotechnics – were thrown onto the pitch.
"Wanderers will continue to work closely with Greater Manchester Police to identify offenders and take action.
"Wanderers, meanwhile, firmly condemn any form of crowd disorder at their games.
"Such behaviour at the University of Bolton Stadium will not be tolerated and the club will seek to take the appropriate action against any supporters found to have been involved in any of the incidents reported on Saturday or should they occur in the future."