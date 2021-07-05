Wigan Athletic and Co warned of 'tricky situation' risk

Gwion Edwards and Tom Naylor are two of the arrivals at Latics this summer

That's the view of new Portsmouth chief executive Andrew Cullen, who believes the trio - all recently purchased by foreign investors - are all pushing the boat out to get back to within touching distance of the Premier League.

Which he says could leave them potentially in a 'sticky situation' should things not go according to plan.

"The Championship is in danger of imploding, as clubs struggle in the aftermath of the pandemic," he told the Tony Goodall Fans' Conference.

"Look at the interest in football clubs at the moment – new owners are mainly buying clubs in League One.

"You can do something with a Sunderland, a Wigan or an Ipswich, whereas Championship owners are getting burnt fingers, throwing so much money at it to get to the Premier League.

"Some owners are finding they can no longer do that as their own businesses suffered during the pandemic. In League One, there are three clubs spending huge money - Wigan Ipswich, Sunderland.

"Only three clubs will go up, and experience suggests that not all three of those will. So at least one could be in a tricky situation in the year after next."