McClean became only the seventh player to win 100 caps for Ireland when he skippered the side to a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Monday night.

Two assists showed the 34-year-old still has plenty left in the tank at the highest level.

James McClean has become only the seventh player to win a century of caps for Ireland

And he admitted the support network afforded him by wife Erin and their four children off the field allows him to push back the boundaries on the pitch.

"It's as much their night as it is mine, because all the sacrifices I make, they make with me," he said.

"And sometimes my wife probably makes more sacrifices, because when I go away, she's left holding the fort at home, with four babies, which is pretty tough.

"She's just a super woman, and without her support I wouldn't be able to do what I do.

"It was just a special night for me and my family.

"The way I was treated by the fans, the President, the players, the management, the staff...everyone's been absolutely fantastic in making this special for me.

"To cap it off, we just had to get the win, and it probably couldn't have gone any better."

McClean admits he was determined to savour every last minute of his landmark appearance.

"When you're young, you think you're invincible, and you probably don't appreciate the experiences as much as you could," he said.

"As you get older, you start to appreciate those a lot more.

"It's been an absolutely fantastic journey, and I've loved every minute of it."

Ireland's victory was the perfect response to Friday's 2-1 defeat in Greece, which led to national hero Liam Brady labelling the side the worst in the country's history.

"That's football in general, football is a roller coaster," acknowledged McClean.

"One week you're flying high, and the next week you're rock bottom.

"It's important not to get too fixated on what's being said - good and bad.

"You need to keep a level head, and there's always another game coming along."

Monday's game officially rounded off a gruelling for McClean, which has seen him play 58 times for club and country.

But as most players in his position would be relishing a few weeks off, McClean will be heading straight for the gym.

"Fitness is something I enjoy doing," he added.

"It's not a chore, it's something I've always enjoyed.