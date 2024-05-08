Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors reveal timescale for 'long-term stadium partner' search

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors will step up their attempts to 'secure a long-term commercial stadium partner for 2026 and beyond' after gifting naming rights to local charity the Brick for initially the next 12 months.

The DW Stadium - which started off life in 1999 as the JJB Stadium - will become the Brick Community Stadium from Monday (May 13), with further support for local charities to be announced in the coming weeks.

Latics chairman and interim CEO Ben Goodburn feels it is 'the perfect fit'.

The DW Stadium will be known as the Brick Community Stadium from Monday, May 13

“Day-to-day, the Brick has been delivering inspirational work and making a real difference to the lives of people in Wigan for over a century," he said.

“The stadium is a spiritual home for so many of our loyal fans across both clubs, many of whom will have been, in some way, impacted by the positive work of the Brick.

"As an ownership group, we are hugely passionate about serving and supporting our local community as we look to help make a positive impact on the lives of our town’s residents.

"We therefore see this partnership with the Brick as the perfect fit and one we take great pride in.”

The Brick delivers effective solutions to address poverty and homelessness across the Wigan and Leigh borough, providing supported and emergency accommodation services, street outreach services, wrap-around person-led support, a food community, and affordable furniture and essential household items to make a house a home.

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “The Brick charity has been a cornerstone of Wigan, transforming and influencing countless lives over many years.

"Naming the stadium in Wigan after their charity is a suitable tribute to their significant impact on the community.

“The renaming marks the beginning of our collaboration on meaningful projects aimed at providing every opportunity for success to the people of our town.

"The Brick Community Stadium in Wigan truly embodies this spirit — it's a venue where everyone in the town can come together to support their chosen team.”

In a joint statement, both Latics and the Warriors said they were 'grateful for the contribution of Dave Whelan since he became involved with Wigan Athletic in 1995 and Wigan Warriors in 1997 (and) his statue continues to take pride of place at the front of the West Stand reception'.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of the Brick, added: “The renaming of the stadium is a fantastic gesture that cements our long-term partnership with Latics and Warriors, bringing together three of the town's oldest serving institutions.

“We could not be more delighted to be formally associated with the town’s iconic stadium, and two great clubs that align so closely with our values of opportunity, inclusivity, and equality.

"The positive influence that the new stadium name will have on the people of Wigan will stretch far beyond the stadium itself as we harness the power of sport in continuing to put the community at the heart of everything we do.

“So many of us have experienced the intense feeling of belonging when cheering on our teams at the ground, and it is that sense of belonging that we try so very hard to create for people we support.