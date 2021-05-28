Wigan Athletic announce opening pre-season friendly
Wigan Athletic fans are looking forward to the prospect of finally seeing their side back at the DW after the club confirmed their opening pre-season fixture.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 4:47 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th May 2021, 4:50 pm
And near-neighbours Preston will provide the opposition for the big game on Friday, July 30 (7.30pm).
The game looks like being the final warm-up for the new campaign, which gets under way the following weekend.
More fixtures set to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20