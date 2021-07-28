Wigan Athletic approaching 6,000-figure mark - in just three weeks

Season tickets have been flying out of the DW Stadium since going on sale three weeks ago

Should renewals and new purchases continue at their current rate, Latics will at the very least match their season ticket sales from their last season in front of supporters in 2019/20.

And ahead of Saturday’s ‘Welcome Home’ deadline, chief executive Mal Brannigan admits the take-up has been another massive positive for a club on the up.

“We have been encouraged by the sales to date and hope to see more renewals before Saturday’s deadline," he said. "We’re delighted to see an increase in new season ticket holders and also supporters purchasing their first season ticket for a number of years.

“We know supporters are generally really eager to get back to the DW for a league game, and Tuesday’s pre-season friendly victory over Stoke City whet the appetite for that.

"The players and staff commented after the game just how much that reaffirmed to them that the game is nothing without supporters.

“While Tuesday night was a great occasion for those supporters in attendance, all eyes are on the first home game in League One against Rotherham on Saturday,,August 14.

"It’s going to be such an emotional day and we want our supporters to be there to celebrate the day with us.

“Purchasing before Saturday’s deadline is the best value way to watch the team this season and we extended the initial deadline to ensure we could give as many supporters as possible the opportunity to secure their seat before midnight on Saturday.”

Season tickets remain the best value for Latics supporters to back Leam Richardson’s side in the 2021-22 season, with prices in the ‘Welcome Home’ period from just £12.13 per game for adults, £6.47 per game for 18-21s and £1 per game for junior supporters*.

At midnight on Saturday prices will increase, and all seats will be available for general sale. Supporters should note that season tickets will not be on sale from Sunday 1 August to midnight on Tuesday 3 August while the DW Stadium Ticket Office carries out essential software maintenance.

Tickets can be purchased online [click here], over the phone by calling 01942 311111, or by visiting the Ticket Office at the Stadium between 09:00-17:00.