Wigan Athletic awarded town centre honour

Queen’s Hall, on Market Street, was the location of the club’s first meeting in 1932.

And its role in the club’s origin story has now been formally recognised.

Ex-Wigan Athletic CEO Brenda Spencer, current Latics CEO Mal Brannigan, Mayor Cllr Marie Morgan and Council Leader David Molyneux MBE pictured with Tony Topping - who nominated the plaque - and his grandson, Leo

The plaque – created as part of Wigan Council’s heritage scheme – was unveiled by the Mayor of Wigan Borough, Councillor Marie Morgan, alongside club and local authority officials on Thursday morning.

Leader of Wigan Council, Councillor David Molyneux MBE, said: “The history of our sporting clubs is intertwined with our borough’s rich cultural heritage and we’re delighted to mark this historic date and location for Wigan Athletic as part of the Blue Plaque scheme.

“As everyone associated with the club will agree, its recent history has been a rollercoaster ride – from FA Cup success and promotions to relegations and administration.

“We’re incredibly proud of the club, its background, achievements and the important role it plays within our communities.”

Founded in 1932, Wigan Athletic have played at the DW Stadium since 1999, before which they played at Springfield Park.

The club entered the Football League in 1978 and its community trust has gone on to play a vital role across the borough, working alongside the council and partners to boost the health and wellbeing of residents.

Latics chief executive Mal Brannigan added: “Today is a very special day in the history of the football club.

“We’ve had some tremendous ups and downs over the years, but whether times have been good or bad the people have always come together to make sure the football club survives.

“There’s a real passion for the club across the town and it’s fabulous to be able to celebrate our heritage in our 90th anniversary year.”

Wigan Council’s blue plaques are a permanent sign installed in a public place to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event or former building on the site.