Wigan Athletic: Best XI of January window signings
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over every single one of Wigan Athletic’s January transfer window signings over the years (since the window first applied to them in 2005/06) – and comes up with his best XI!
By Paul Kendrick
12 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 4:11pm
Who would make your XI?!
1. Latics January arrivals XI!
Who's made our all-time Wigan Athletic January transfer window arrivals XI?
Also came in midway through the FA Cup-winning season, for his second spell with Latics. His first also included a January arrival, in 2005/06, which saw him play in the Carling Cup final in Cardiff - the only man to play in both showpieces