News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Athletic: Best XI of January window signings

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over every single one of Wigan Athletic’s January transfer window signings over the years (since the window first applied to them in 2005/06) – and comes up with his best XI!

By Paul Kendrick
12 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 4:11pm

Who would make your XI?!

1. Latics January arrivals XI!

Who's made our all-time Wigan Athletic January transfer window arrivals XI?

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

2. GOALKEEPER: JOEL ROBLES

Arrived from Atletico Madrid as cover for Ali Al Habsi after Mike Pollitt damaged a thigh, but had become first choice by the end of the campaign and one of the FA Cup-winning side at Wembley

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

3. DEFENDER: PAUL SCHARNER

Also came in midway through the FA Cup-winning season, for his second spell with Latics. His first also included a January arrival, in 2005/06, which saw him play in the Carling Cup final in Cardiff - the only man to play in both showpieces

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

4. DEFENDER: GARY CALDWELL

Bolstered the backline in January 2010, and instantly installed as club captain. Stayed for the long haul and became manager - lifting the League One title in 2015/16

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3