Wigan Athletic board input 'invaluable'
Mal Brannigan has revealed the key roles being played by fellow Wigan Athletic board members Oliver Gottmann and Dr Tom Markham.
Although the duo – like chairman Talal Al Hammad – aren’t as ‘hands-on as CEO Brannigan, they are still able to add their input to matters on and off the field when required.
“They’re not day to day, but thankfully they’re always on the other end of the phone,” Brannigan told Wigan Today.
“They’re invaluable in terms of a sounding board and advice, with their different experiences on matters.
“If you’re wanting a different thought process or a different set of eyes, they’re always available.
“To be fair, the chairman is always available too, and the communication between the board as whole is frequent.”
Chairman Talal and owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi are still waiting for the green light – literally – to make their first trip to Wigan.
Bahrain remains on the ‘red list’ of countries under the Covid regulations, with traveling restrictions currently at their most strict.
