Wigan Athletic board input 'invaluable'

Dr Tom Markham (far right) watches last season's defeat at Gillingham

Although the duo – like chairman Talal Al Hammad – aren’t as ‘hands-on as CEO Brannigan, they are still able to add their input to matters on and off the field when required.

“They’re not day to day, but thankfully they’re always on the other end of the phone,” Brannigan told Wigan Today.

“They’re invaluable in terms of a sounding board and advice, with their different experiences on matters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you’re wanting a different thought process or a different set of eyes, they’re always available.

“To be fair, the chairman is always available too, and the communication between the board as whole is frequent.”

Chairman Talal and owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi are still waiting for the green light – literally – to make their first trip to Wigan.

Bahrain remains on the ‘red list’ of countries under the Covid regulations, with traveling restrictions currently at their most strict.