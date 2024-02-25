Wigan Athletic boss addresses booing - 'I do understand...I get it...'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Latics trailing to an early goal, there was booing during the first half-time and also at the break, at a perceived lack of urgency in getting the ball forward.

Latics dominated possession but were unable to translate that into much pressure in the final third, although things improved markedly in the second period - after a triple attacking substitution.

So what can Maloney do to prevent the feelings of frustration in the stadium?

"Probably just play more the second half more!" he said. "But look, I understand the first half, because Cheltenham are so good at when it becomes an uncontrolled game, we had to keep the ball.

"We had to keep the ball, and take the ball into their half, and keep it there as long as we could.

"I know that sounds really simple, but when we continually try to pass the ball forward, it actually plays into the hands of what the opposition are really good at.

"Sometimes we have to play five or 10 extra passes, but when you have that amount of ball, you also need speed in the team, in one-v-ones, in wide areas.

"You need that profile of player, and in the first half we didn't have that - and that's on me.

"But what I loved about the players is the fact they knew the tension was there, and I knew it was there, but in the second half they still stuck with it.

"I know they've probably not had this type of football here for a while, but I just need to do it, and win more. And I do understand, I do get it...sometimes we've made 20 passes and we haven't moved too far.

"I just need to make sure the team is better, and I'll definitely look within first."

Maloney again took full responsibility of the situation, acknowledging he had no issue with those who chose to vent their frustration.

"It's also the scoreline...you concede early, and you're playing 20 passes, and not getting too far up the field, I fully understand the frustration with that," he added.

"What I think my job is to be quite stable with the players, and still get them to understand how we want to attack, and sustain attacks.