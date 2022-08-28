Wigan Athletic boss adds weight to VAR debate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics were on top after halving Burnley's deficit to 2-1, with Will Keane squandering a great chance to equalise.

The visitors, however, went right up the other end of the field and Nathan Tella made it 3-1 - although TV replays showed he was clearly offside when the ball was played into him.

Leam Richardson

Two more goals in the last five minutes, when Latics were throwing caution to the wind, gave the scoreline a rather lop-sided look.

And the Latics boss admitted the use of video technology would have been useful to his side on the day.

When asked whether he would like to see VAR introduced in the Championship, Richardson ruefully smiled: "Today I would, absolutely!

"I don't see why not, because the human error factor gets taken away.

"The disappointing thing is it looked like a simple decision to make, it was offside.

"That knocked the stuffing out of us, and from then on, we're trying to chase the game."

Latics were also on the end of an horrendous refereeing decision at Birmingham the previous weekend, when Joe Bennett was red-carded despite making no contact whatsoever with Blues striker Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Justice was at least, belatedly, done when Jutkiewicz was handed a retrospective two-game ban for ‘successful deception of a match official’.