Wigan Athletic boss aiming for history repeat

Latics travel to Shropshire needing a point to mathematically secure automatic promotion back to the Championship.

In each of their last three outings, Latics have fallen one goal short of confirming their ascension with games to spare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leam Richardson

But it's last-chance saloon at Shrewsbury, with Latics two points ahead of second-placed Rotherham, who have the same goal difference, and three in front of third-placed MK Dons, whose goal difference is seven worse.

Richardson and Latics have recent experience of last-day drama, with Will Grigg's winning goal at Doncaster in 2018 securing the League One title.

And the Latics boss wants to make the most of any advantage heading into the big finale.

"Yeah, of course it's important," he said. "I think the experience of something like that can only serve you well.

"And the experience picked up by all our players along the way can only help.

"Sunday will be no different, and we're all looking forward to it.

“These lads have worked tirelessly hard for a long time and they’ve put themselves in a place where they hold everything in their own hands.

"It’s down to them to get it over the line.”

Meanwhile, the man who threw an almighty spanner into the works in midweek is backing them to get over the line at Shrewsbury.