Wigan Athletic boss aims to 'remind players' of key fact
Shaun Maloney won't be throwing the baby out with the bath water as he plots his Wigan Athletic rebuild.
The new Latics boss has targeted 'both boxes' as areas for immediate improvement.
But he wants the players already at the club to fully realise their potential - and 'know how good they can be'.
"We're in a very difficult moment as a team," he said. "But there's definitely been moments in games where the team's played pretty well.
"But it's in both boxes where we've struggled, and performances have to improve.
"This is a really good group, from what I've heard, and it's up to me to improve them and give them enough structure to go on and win games.
"This team were the champions of League One last season, and I think I have to maybe remind them how good they can be.
"For sure, I think there's some areas of the squad that we'll try and help with, but I also think I can improve the players we already have here.
"It's my job to lift the level of the players, both individually and collectively, and I think I can bring a big improvement in both boxes, that's where we have to start.
"There's definitely a way of playing I want to bring in, but for now I just want the fans to see a team that's giving absolutely everything to be better."
Latics have the luxury of a full week on the training ground before they return to action at Blackburn next Monday.