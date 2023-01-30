The new Latics boss has targeted 'both boxes' as areas for immediate improvement.

But he wants the players already at the club to fully realise their potential - and 'know how good they can be'.

Shaun Maloney has been getting to know the players at Christopher Park

"We're in a very difficult moment as a team," he said. "But there's definitely been moments in games where the team's played pretty well.

"But it's in both boxes where we've struggled, and performances have to improve.

"This is a really good group, from what I've heard, and it's up to me to improve them and give them enough structure to go on and win games.

"This team were the champions of League One last season, and I think I have to maybe remind them how good they can be.

"For sure, I think there's some areas of the squad that we'll try and help with, but I also think I can improve the players we already have here.

"It's my job to lift the level of the players, both individually and collectively, and I think I can bring a big improvement in both boxes, that's where we have to start.

"There's definitely a way of playing I want to bring in, but for now I just want the fans to see a team that's giving absolutely everything to be better."