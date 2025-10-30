Wigan Athletic defender James Carragher (centre) made his return from injury in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed that James Carragher will start in their FA Cup tie against Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday.

Carragher made his return from a 10-week injury in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town, coming off the bench to help Lowe’s side secure a well-earned point on the road.

The Malta international will get more minutes under his belt when Latics host National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town in the first round of the FA Cup at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, 3pm kick-off.

"Carra will start,” Lowe told the Wigan Post. “It’s one we looked at him for some weeks ago in terms of would he play, wouldn’t he play or would he get some minutes, but we can give him an opportunity to play.

"I don’t know how long he will last, but we’ll get some minutes in his legs, definitely. It will be good for him and for us because it will be nice to have him back fully fit.

“It’s been a while, hasn’t it? It was a bizarre injury. He started the season because Will (Aimson) was suspended because of his sending off last season and then Carra started the season well, and then you get a freak injury the way he did, which was disappointing for him and all of us really – but a good, fit and firing James Carragher would get in any team in this division and probably the one above, so it’s always nice when he is fit and available for selection.”

Meanwhile, Lowe provided the latest on key forward Maleace Asamoah, who has been nursing a back injury in recent weeks.

"He has been to see a chiropractor,” said Lowe. “We’re putting a lot of work into him. He’s trained today (Thursday), so we’ll see how that settles down, and he’ll hopefully train tomorrow and be a part.

"But we’ve got to make sure that we get him at a stage where he is fully fit, to be honest with you, because what we can’t do is keep throwing him on for 15 or 20 minutes and it gets worse. But as we’re speaking now, he’s trained well today, whether he plays at the weekend or not (I don’t know), but he’s available for selection.”

