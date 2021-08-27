Wigan Athletic boss content ahead of Pompey test

Leam Richardson

After an opening-day loss at promotion favourites Sunderland, Latics have picked up seven points from their three league games, as well as beating both Hull and Bolton in the Carabao Cup on penalties.

Heading into Saturday’s game against another side tipped to do well in Portsmouth – where Richardson spent a couple of successful seasons as Paul Cook’s assistant – the Latics boss is as content as the fans with the way things are going.

“They can see the football club building again,” he acknowledged.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work at some fantastic football clubs, and I’ve been fortunate enough to know what success looks like on a Saturday or a Tuesday and possibly at the end of the season.

“We’re still right at the beginning of our journey, but the harder you work the luckier you get.

“And the lads have worked tirelessly hard over the last few weeks.

“The campaigns are fundamentally tough all the way through...Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday Tuesday, it’s relentless.

“So we’re trying to get our work in, our education on the pitch, off the pitch, we’ve got some fantastic staff with the analysts and opposition analysts.

“We know we probably started a little behind everyone else and we’re still four or five short of where we want to be to carry a campaign out.