Wigan Athletic boss Cook: "If the results stay the same, someone else will be speaking to you"

Latics boss Paul Cook told the press after his side's 3-1 defeat to QPR "if results stay the same, someone else will be speaking to you" in a stinging post-match interview.



After telling the waiting media that he only wanted to speak out of respect for the travelling supporters he said: "I don't want to become one of those boring, repetitive managers. If results stay the same, someone else will be speaking to you - that's how football is, that's the nature of the game.

"I pride myself in my teams and how we play but that wasn't a team I enjoyed watching today."

Cook didn't want to dissect the game, nor did he want to openly criticise his players but his dismay was clear to see.

"It wasn't good enough", he added.

"I'm always a manager that backs his players but I'm at my wit's end with them at the minute."