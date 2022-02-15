Wigan Athletic boss dedicates Crewe Alexandra victory to Al Jasmi family

Before the game, there were hugely emotional scenes on the field, as a tribute to Muhammad Al Jasmi - who died last Friday aged just 21 - was read out on the public address system.

And Latics were able to deliver a win for Muhammad - the son of the Latics owner, and brother in law of chairman Talal Al Hammad - which Richardson says was the least they could do.

"The lads mentioned it before the game in the dressing room, and I'm sure the fans were also very aware of it," he said.

Muhammad Al Jasmi

"We're all obviously so grateful to Mr Al Jasmi and Talal for coming in to help the football club.

"We're very mindful of what's going on within their family, and we just wanted to send as much love and strength to them as we could.

"The family were on our minds before, during and after the game, and I thought the tribute before the game was very special.

"It might only have been a small gesture, but I hope it showed all our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Goals from Callum Lang and James McClean cemented Latics' position in second spot, six points behind leaders Rotherham - who they visit on Friday - with two games in hand.

Of perhaps more significance is the five-point buffer between Latics and third place, with the sides below having played three more matches.

"It was a very professional performance," acknowledged Richardson.

"You've always got to respect Crewe, they're a good side with some good players.

"And you've got to be careful you don't kind of sleepwalk into something.

"I thought they started the game really brightly.

"But the longer the game went on, we grew into it.

"And as soon as we scored the first goal, we stayed in control.

"When fixtures are coming thick and fast, it's important we get the information into the players, and they buy into it.

"No games in this league are easy - especially on a Tuesday night in February in a three-game week.

"You've got to stay professional, make sure you all do your own jobs, and do it to the best of your ability.

"We were determined not to get anxious at any point.

"And I thought the longer the game went on, the calmer we got, and with the intensity we play with, we know we're always going to create chances."