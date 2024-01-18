News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic boss delivers huge transfer hint for rest of window

Shaun Maloney does not expect to add any more bodies to his Wigan Athletic squad before the end of the transfer window - as long as no more players leave the club.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:56 GMT
Shaun Maloney is not expecting to be a busy man during the second half of the transfer windowShaun Maloney is not expecting to be a busy man during the second half of the transfer window
Shaun Maloney is not expecting to be a busy man during the second half of the transfer window

The Latics boss has already added Liverpool defender Luke Chambers on loan for the rest of the campaign.

But he is not expecting to be busy off the field in the second half of January - unless his hand is forced.

When asked whether he was looking to bring in any more players, Maloney replied bluntly: "No.

"I've said before, but unless someone comes to me and either wants a lot more minutes or has found something that really suits them and their family, no.

"Unless there's injuries, no, I hope it's a really quiet window for us. Unless one goes out, we won't be bringing anyone in at the moment."

Maloney confirmed a proposed loan move for Brighton defender Odel Offiah has not come to fruition.

"Unfortunately that's not going to happen," he said. "I really liked him, he's a really good player, a really good guy, Brighton were really good to deal with.

"Whatever happens in the next few months...it just wasn't going to work in this window."

As things stand, Maloney also expects on-loan Arsenal defender Omar Rekik to return to Arsenal next week as per the terms of his deal.

"Speaking to our club, it either has to be a full extension until the end of the season, or it's probably going to finish,” he said.

"At the moment, it looks like we're losing him, but we've got some games between now and when his loan runs out.

"The loan agreement ends on January 21, so he's with us until then...after that, not at the moment."

Newcastle defender Kell Watts, however, is expected to remain at the DW for the full campaign as per his loan agreement.

"Yeah, I think Kell will be here for the rest of the season," added Maloney.

"He's been training, he's not been injured, just not selected...but he remains in the squad."

Maloney will also sit down next week with Luke Robinson to decide whether the defender will remain at the DW or return to St Johnstone, where he spent the first half of the season on loan.

