Latics are hopeful of having Callum Lang back in the squad after injury.

But the news is less positive on Jack Whatmough, who was injured in the warm-up at West Brom.

"Jack suffered a muscle injury and we'll have to see how he is," added Maloney."With it being a muscle injury...to expect him to be back for the weekend, he has to be a big doubt.

"That allowed Tom (Pearce) to come in, and he's been quite an attacking substitute for us of late.

"He had a chance at the end of the game, and I thought all the substitutes had a big impact when they came on.

"It's the same as training as it is in games, the way players perform out here is taken into account when I pick the team."

On Lang, he added: "I hope he's back for the weekend.

"He wasn't quite right for midweek, he did travel with the group but he wasn't quite ready to play.

"We'll give him until the last possible moment to be ready."

Latics are hoping to avenge a 5-1 defeat at the DW Stadium in the corresponding fixture back in August.

"It was one of the benchmark games for us this season, it was off the back of a difficult spell, a four-match winless run,” said Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.